Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for April 17, 2019

A mix of clouds and sun expected over the state today as warm air continues to push into the region. Southwest flow will continue through the day. A minor disturbance lingers over MI and southern Ontario this morning, and a few clouds from that may find their way into extreme northern Indiana…the northern tier counties. In those areas, we cannot rule out a scattered shower or two, but generally a large part of the state will miss out on that action. Clouds will be increasing as we move through the day and shower chances increase overnight tonight.

Tomorrow features rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rains may stay in the southern half of the state, but we see good rains in all areas. Rain totals will be .5”-2.5” with coverage at 100%. Rain holds into Friday morning over the eastern half to third of the state, while clouds dominate elsewhere. The clouds stay most of the day, and we can’t rule out a spit or sprinkle out there, but most of the state stays precipitation free from midday forward on Friday, it will be cooler with highs a good 15 degrees lower than Thursday. The map shows event rainfall potential through Saturday morning.

Saturday turns out mostly cloudy, windy and cool, but we do see a better chance of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunshine dominates for Easter Sunday, and temps moderate once again.

Next week starts damp. Scattered showers are with us right off the bat Monday morning, and we see those showers continue with 60% coverage through the rest of the day. We will skew that overage more to the northern part of the state, with rain totals up to .3”. Tuesday scattered showers bring 60% coverage to the entire state with rain totals up to .25”. Then Wednesday we see the largest slug of moisture arrive. Rain and thunderstorms there bring .25”-1” with 90% coverage.

Finally, we get some drier weather starting next Thursday. We expect a mix of clouds and sun for that day and move to a partly to mostly sunny sky for Friday. As we transition into the extended period, we keep dry weather in over most of the state for Saturday the 27th but have to look for showers from US 50 south. Partly sunny skies are expected for Sunday the 28th. If this pattern is realized, that will be a significant dry window for at least half of the state…but it comes after some pretty significant moisture to start next week.

As we finish April and move into May, we have rain returning Monday evening, the 29th, and continuing through midday Tuesday, the 30th. This brings .25”-.75” with 80% coverage. It will be followed up with scattered showers for Wednesday, May first, with .2” or less expected. A dry finish to the 16 day period is anticipated at this time for the 2nd.