(WOWO) Fort Wayne, Ind.- The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association saw a nice spike in wholesales in 2017.

The full-year report for RVIA showed that 504,599 units were shipped last year, a 17% jump from 2016, where 430,491 units were shipped.

The numbers say that December was the best final month on comparable record.

Numbers for the full year in depth include a 17.6 percent jump in towable RV shipments and motor home shipments rose 14.4 percent.