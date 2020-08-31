RV Industry Sees Surge During Pandemic, Lenny Razo from REV Recreation Joins FWMN

As COVID-19 has left many Americans somewhat apprehensive about traveling via plane, or other forms of mass transit the Recreational Vehicle industry has seen a sales surge in the past six months. This as the industry saw a significant downturn over the last few years.

Lenny Razo, Sales Manager for REV Recreation in Decatur, IN joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” and talked about the momentum they have seen and the challenges that have arisen to meet demand.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.