RV Industry Sees Boom Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): As various COVID-19 orders have put many Indiana residents’ summer travel plans on hold in the areas of air travel and hotel stays, one industry has flourished after seeing a downward spiral over the past several years. After a period of sales being sluggish in areas of the Hoosier State, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to new life within the industry. So much so that RV manufactuers across the state have found a new challenge meeting the demand.

Lenny Razo, Director of Sales for REV Recreation in Decatur says the interesting part is that the surge in the market is from mainly new customers who have never owned an RV until now.

Razo also went on to say that he feels that the surge in sales will result in longterm growth and not just a spike in sales for a short period of time. -SOQ-