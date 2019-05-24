Ruston, Hurtig named to new Regional Partnership positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has named Chad Ruston its new Senior Vice President of Economic Development and Chief Operating Officer.

Ruston will continue leading the Partnership’s business attraction and economic development initiatives and will now also oversee all of the organization’s internal and financial operations.

“After two years at the Regional Partnership, I realize the vital importance the Regional Partnership plays in building a more prosperous region for our residents. I’m honored to lead the team’s operations to ensure we’re strategically driving economic development results to reach the region’s tenacious goals by 2030,” Ruston said.

Vanessa Hurtig has been promoted to Vice President of Administration. She oversees all of the Partnership’s human resources, governance, legal relations, and administrative activities. She will report to Ruston.

“I look forward to this expanded and elevated role with the organization and am humbled by the responsibility that comes with it. It has been a privilege to serve our team and Northeast Indiana partners and stakeholders during my tenure with the Regional Partnership, starting as an intern 12 years ago,” said Hurtig. “I am passionate about our mission to increase business investment in Northeast Indiana, which ultimately impacts the everyday lives of the people who call this region home.”

John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, said the promotions reflect the Regional Partnership’s commitment to a strong culture of servant leadership to drive economic results.

“As we continue to evolve our strategy to meet the rapidly-changing needs of a global marketplace, Vanessa and Chad’s leadership will strengthen the support to our team and partners to deliver results and fulfill our mission and vision. Working together, we are poised to take Northeast Indiana to the next level of growth and economic success.”