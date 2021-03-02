Ruoff to add 700 jobs by end of next year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ruoff Mortgage says they plan to add up to 700 jobs by the end of 2022.

Ruoff made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. Officials told the Journal Gazette that the company has added 215 employees during the last year.

The new positions will be in sales, sales support and information technology. Most of the positions will be based in Fort Wayne. The company and its affiliates employs nearly 1,000.

Officials say they hope to make an announcement by late spring on plans for a new location due to the accelerated growth.

The hiring announcement comes after Ruoff released that they will move part of the Fort Wayne headquarters to Electric Works. Previously, the company had announced plans for a building at Ewing Street and W. Jefferson Boulevard downtown near Parkview Field, but that will no longer happen due to leasing space at Electric Works.