Ruoff signs letter of intent to move into Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ruoff Home Mortgage has signed a letter of intent to locate a growing portion of its Fort Wayne-based headquarters team into Electric Works.

Ruoff Home Mortgage is the largest purchase lender in the Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky Markets combined and the company is now in the process of determining which of its Fort Wayne operations will move into the West Campus of Electric Works when it opens in 2022.

Electric Works is a mixed-use district of innovation, energy and culture, developed as a public-private partnership between RTM Ventures and the City of Fort Wayne. A redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the former General Electric campus, the first phase of Electric Works includes more than 700,000 square feet of space and offers office, innovation, education, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and community uses to create new opportunities for inclusive economic growth. For more information, visit the Electric Works website.