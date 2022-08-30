Ruoff Mortgage Shifting New Headquarters Plans Once Again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its Corporate Headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000 square foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne.

Ruoff Mortgage President & CEO Mark Music said in a statement, “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which is conveniently located across the parking lot of our current HQ, was too good to pass. The space is a great fit for our team in the short term. We are proud of our Fort Wayne roots and are happy to keep our headquarters right here, locally.”

Ruoff Mortgage has been part of the Fort Wayne community since it was founded in 1984. It has appeared on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for 10 consecutive years and is the highest ranked business in the Fort Wayne area on the list.

In late spring, Ruoff built out an additional 40,000 sf of office space within their current building that houses their national direct-to-consumer division. “With nearly 120,000 sf of combined space that keeps our teams in close proximity to each other, we determined that at this time there wasn’t a business objective that required separating a small segment of our team to be housed at the Electric Works site,” Music continued.

A statement from Ruoff also indicated that all other plans for the land on Bass Road, near Flaugh Road, have been put on hold at this time.