Rudy Yakym wins Indiana’s District 2 Congressional seat & special election

Republican Rudy Yakym has won Indiana’s District 2 Congressional seat as well as the special election to fulfill the rest of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski’s seat.

Yakym defeated Democrat Paul Steury, and Libertarian William Henry.

On his campaign website, Yakym described himself as a family man, businessman, and a common sense conservative ready to take his Hoosier values to Washington D.C. to tackle America’s greatest challenges.

Yakym stated, “Now, more than ever, we need common sense business leaders who will roll up their sleeves and do what it takes to get the job done for the American people. In Congress, I’ll use my business experience and common sense Hoosier values to get America back on track.”

Yakym was once Walorski’s campaign director and is endorsed by Walorski’s mother Maratha and husband Dean Swihart, shortly after her death.

Click here to visit Yakym’s website.