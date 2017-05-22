Rovenstine Recap: What you need to know before sentencing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine faces sentencing tomorrow, May 23.

He was indicted last year on 10 felony counts alleging that he accepted $40,000 to allow special privileges for a jail inmate and a visitor, including allowing unrecorded phone calls meant to hinder punishment of the inmate.

The Republican sheriff is also accused of intimidating a Warsaw police detective who was suspicious of his activities.

A jury of 8 women and 4 men was selected April 4.

Rovenstine pleaded guilty to a single count of felony intimidation on April 5. Pleading guilty was a move that will end his career as a public official and law enforcement officer, but not until he faces sentencing May 23 when a judge could accept the plea deal.

Prosecutors confirm that the conviction will remain a felony and he would be removed as sheriff. Kosciusko County Republican Party leaders would then meet and select a new sheriff within 30 days.

A member of the Rovenstine family has been Kosciusko County sheriff for 26 of the last 40 years.

