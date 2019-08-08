Round1 location pegged for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The former Carson’s location at Glenbrook Square in Fort Wayne will soon host a family entertainment center.

Round1, a Japanese company with 33 locations across the US and 28 more either coming soon or designated as future locations, will open in spring 2021 at the mall.

The Journal Gazette reports Round1 will feature bowling, arcade games, darts, billiards, and a kids’ play area, as well as dining and bar options.

The installation will be set up on the second floor. Glenbrook Square’s Carson’s location closed last year.