Romain Grosjean Confirmed to IndyCa‪r‬

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Romain Grosjean is confirmed to run and street course races for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. Plus, a look at the depth of the IndyCar field now compared to the past and Ferrari turns down IndyCar.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

