Rollover truck crash closes I-69 for nearly two hours

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – A ladder in the roadway is to blame for a rollover truck crash that closed northbound I-69 for nearly two hours Monday morning.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to northbound I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the CR11A exit in DeKalb County. They located a 2003 Isuzu dump style truck on its side with a driver and passenger trapped inside, and what appeared to be gravel in the roadway.

The driver of the truck had taken evasive action to try to avoid an 8-foot extension ladder in the roadway, causing the load of limestone to shift, which contributed to the force and momentum which overturned the truck.

Both the driver and passenger were assisted out of the wreckage and were uninjured. The roadway was reopened at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police remind motorists to ensure that items are always secured during transport and that this incident could have been avoided.