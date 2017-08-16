Rolling slowdowns set for I-69 between Gas City and Warren

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you travel on Interstate 69 between Fort Wayne and Marion, expect some rolling slow-downs, starting this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be enacting those slow-downs, as well as ramp closures, starting this Sunday and continuing through early next month.

The rolling slow-downs are needed to allow INDOT workers to set steel bridge beams on the State Road 5 bridge over I-69, and will take place Sundays through Thursdays between 9pm and 6am, affecting both northbound and southbound lanes between the exits for Gas City and Warren.

There will be electronic message boards set up to give drivers a heads-up as they enter the work area.