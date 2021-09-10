Rokita to seek legal action against President’s vaccine order

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday that he is looking into possible legal action against new mandates announced by President Biden.

“My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration,” said Rokita, in a prepared statement.

The mandates include a rule that all businesses with 100 or more employees must either require their employees to get the COVID vaccine or implement regular testing for those who refuse.

“We will be prepared to file suit if Biden seeks illegal actions restricting Hoosiers’ liberties,” Rokita said.

Biden said he believes the rules will help slow the spread of coronavirus.

State Rep. Larry Bucshon, who is a medical doctor and Republican representative, voiced opposition to the plan.

“Today’s decision by President Biden to mandate vaccinations for roughly 100 million Americans is an overreach of federal power and undermines confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines,” he posted on Twitter.