Rokita, healthcare leaders at odds over staffing shortages

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana/WOWO): Hospital leaders throughout Indiana are pushing back on the state Attorney General’s beliefs regarding the pandemic.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has blamed hospitals themselves for causing staff shortages because most require workers to be vaccinated for COVID — and firing workers who refuse.

Indiana Hospital Association president Brian Tabor says, however, hospitals have only fired about one-percent of workers. Tabor says the real reason for staffing shortages is burnout among hospital workers who are fed up with the surge in patients and are either quitting or moving to non-frontline jobs.

Other healthcare leaders have challenged Rokita’s assertion that COVID-19 case and death numbers are at least partially false, with Tabor telling him to “come and count them” and Gov. Eric Holcomb saying if Rokita had a “shred of evidence” then he should present it to the state’s Inspector General.

Several hospital systems have requested help from the Indiana National Guard to backup exhausted doctors and nurses.