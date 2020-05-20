Rokita enters race for Indiana Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A former Indiana Secretary of State and US Congressman is setting his sights on the Republican nomination for state Attorney General.

Todd Rokita announced today he’ll challenge incumbent Curtis Hill for the nomination at the upcoming Republican State Convention, saying he wants to bring certainty to the race and help Republicans hold onto the seat in November.

“Among the Republicans running for Attorney General, no other candidate has won a statewide general election twice, no other candidate has a multi-office proven record of standing behind our God-given rights,” Rokita says. “I am A-rated in defending our Constitution’s 2nd Amendment, and I have a 100% proven voting record of defending the right-to-life, no exceptions.”

“I have worked to protect our small business job creators, the only candidate to earn a Guardian of Small Business award multiple times for fighting job-killing red tape and high taxes, he adds. “All of these issues are important as we provide Indiana voters the trusted leadership they need in representing their interests before Indiana and federal courts,” said Rokita.

Rokita says he didn’t want to run against a Republican incumbent but calls Hill “wounded” by allegations that he groped four women at a legislative party, one of which was a state lawmaker. While Hill denies those allegations, they led to the Indiana Supreme Court suspending his law license for 30 days.

Hill has refused calls from fellow Republicans to resign and intends to fight for reelection.

“We know in our hearts and minds the November voters will look for a tested, experienced and mature legal mind; not someone embroiled in controversy or still learning on the job,” Rokita says. “These are uncertain and unprecedented times. We need the certainty of a proven conservative who can win in the fall.”