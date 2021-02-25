Rod Woodson football camp to return to Fort Wayne in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former Snider, Purdue and NFL Hall of Fame football player Rod Woodson returned to Fort Wayne Thursday to announce the return of his youth and high school football camp.

The announcement was made at the Police Athletic League. Woodson’s Hope Through Football foundation will host the camp for local youth and high school students July 6-10. The camp will partner with the NFL’s “Way to Play” initiative and Fort Wayne’s River City Sports, Inc.

“Everything I have in my life is from football, playing it, coaching it, talking about it on TV and calling games over the radio,” Woodson said. “To give back to a sport that has given me everything was a very easy decision.”

The camp will teach details of the game with the help of former NFL players and coaches, with speed clinics, classroom-style teaching of proper on-field techniques, sessions on life skills, sessions for coaches, recruiting and more.

The sessions for youth in grade 3 and up will be held July 6-7 and will be free. High school athletes will participate in a paid camp running July 8-10.

For more information on the camp, click here.