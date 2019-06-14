Rockport Farmer Nichols Also Appointed to USDA Trade Committee

The USDA appointed directors from the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) to an influential committee on trade this week. ISA board member Kendell Culp, owner of Culp Family Farm near Rensselaer, Ind., and Michael D. Nichols, owner of Nichols Family Farms near Rockport, Ind., accepted appointments to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds (ATAC) effective June 15, 2019.

Nichols grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his family’s farm in Spencer County, Ind. The fourth generation on his family’s farm, Nichols started working there in 1974. In addition to farming, Nichols owns and operates Nichols Farms Crop Insurance. He has 14 years of experience on the ICGA board. Nichols previously served on the ATAC, and has also worked on the National Corn Growers Association’s Ethanol Committee. Nichols said his goal is to build a better future for the next generation of farmers.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance