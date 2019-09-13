Rocker Eddie Money dies at 70

Eddie Money, known for songs like “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin’” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died at the age of 70, Variety reports.

A statement released by his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money was revealed to have stage 4 esophageal cancer last month.