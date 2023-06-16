“Rock & Roar” at the zoo this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hosting a new adult-only “Rock & Roar” summer music series event.

Guests can grab a craft beverage from Hop River Brewing Co. and stroll portions of the Zoo, Central Zoo, Asian Trek including NEW Red Panda Ridge, Indiana Family Farm and Australian Adventure.

This event is for guests 21 and older only and will feature area bands playing in the Australian Adventure area of the Zoo.

Food and beverages will be on sale throughout the Zoo as guests enjoy an evening of live music and fun, including rides on the Crocodile Creek Adventure Ride, Z.O.&O. Railroad, and Endangered Species Carousel rides.

The Zoo will host Rock & Roar events throughout the season from 6 pm to 9 pm:

June 29 featuring music from Casual Friday

July 13 featuring music from Decade Divide

July 27 featuring music from Debutants

August 10 featuring music from JacksonVibe

For the events, the member/presale cost is $20. While day of tickets is $25.

Tickets for Rock & Roar are on sale here.