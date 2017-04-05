Robotics State Championship this weekend in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Robotics teams from across Indiana will be gathering in Huntington this weekend for a chance at the Robotics State Championship.

Huntington High School will host engineering students and technical mentors in a series of qualification and elimination matches for the World Robotics Championship in St. Louis, MO this Friday and Saturday.

The teams’ robots will have to pass a variety of timed challenges, from firing whiffle balls to climbing ropes. The event is free and open to the public. Find the full schedule below:

Thursday, April 6, 2017

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm- Pits Open, Inspections, Practice Matches

Friday, April 7, 2017

8:00 am – 10:30 am – Pits Open, Practice Rounds, Inspections

10:00 am – 12:30 pm – Invited Guest Event

10:30 am – 11:00 am – Opening Ceremonies

11:00 am – 1:00 pm – Qualification Matches

12:30 pm – 5:00 pm – Sponsor & Scholarship Tables Open

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Lunch

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Qualification Matches

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Team Social

8:00 pm – Pits Close*

Saturday, April 8, 2017

8:00 am – Pits Open

8:30 am – 2:00 pm – Scholarship & Sponsor Tables Open

9:00 am – 9:30 am – Opening Ceremonies

9:30 am – 12:15 pm – Qualification Matches

12:15 am – 12:30 pm – Cross-Program State CMP Recognition

12:30 pm – 1:00 pm – Alliance Selections

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Lunch

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Final Rounds

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm – Awards Ceremony

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm – Winning Alliance & Cultural Award photos

7:00 pm – Pits Close*

*Schedule subject to change.