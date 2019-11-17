Robin Miller on the IMS/IndyCar Sale

This week’s episode: Robin Miller of Racer and NBC Sports joins to discuss the sale of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar to Roger Penske, the IndyCar silly season and what he is working on this off-season.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

