Robbery at Fort Wayne’s Travel Inn, one arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has been arrested after a robbery was reported at the Travel Inn Tuesday.

A police officer responded to a report of an armed robbery at the hotel at 3:36 a.m., according to The News-Sentinel.

The victim of the robbery reported that he had fled, but that another man was still inside the room. He also reported the suspect had a gun with an extended clip.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, with a medium build and about 5’8″ tall. He said he was wearing a gray or black hoodie with jeans at the time of the robbery.

An investigating revealed the victim was sleeping in his room with a roommate when he was awoken by knocks on the door. He opened the door to a man and woman and assumed they had the wrong room, but the man immediately pointed a black handgun at the victim and pushed his way in.

The gunman took the roommate’s ID, his $900 pair of shoes and necklace while holding him at gunpoint. The roommate also reported the gunman hit him in the back of the head with his firearm.

A witness called police who identified the gunman was Noah Zimmerman, 20 of Fort Wayne. He faces charges of robbery, a level 3 felony, burglary, a level 2 felony, and pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony. Zimmerman is booked in the Allen County Jail with a $50,000 bond.