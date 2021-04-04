This week’s episode: Road To Indy Insider Rob Howden joins to discuss the depth of Indy Lights in 2021, the addition of even more cars for the grid, Logan Sargeant’s plans in American open-wheel racing and next week’s open test at Barber Motorsports Park.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.