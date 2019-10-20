Rob Howden on the Road to Indy Off-Season

This week’s episode: Road to Indy Insider Rob Howden joins to discuss where Oliver Askew and Rinus VeeKay could land in IndyCar, the off-season for the ladder series, car count projections and the Chris Griffis Memorial test at IMS this weekend. Plus, the latest IndyCar news.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

