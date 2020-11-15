Rob Howden on the Freedom 100, Belardi and the future of Indy Lights

This week’s episode: Road to Indy Insider Rob Howden joins to discuss the cancellation of the Freedom 100, Belardi dropping out of Indy Lights and predictions on car count for 2021. Plus, Helio Castroneves is confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing on a partial schedule.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.