Roann man dragged to safety after crashing car into rushing water

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and firefighters from the Roann Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a submerged vehicle around 11:53 p.m. Friday.

The submerged vehicle was on Wabash County Road 600 West near County Road 500 North.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found a Chevrolet Cobalt off the west side of County Road 600 West.

The vehicle was submerged in rushing water with only the passenger side of the vehicle visible.

Responders could see there was a man inside the vehicle, later identified as Daniel Winters, 60 of Roann, IN.

Trooper Dustin Rutledge entered the rushing water, secured by a safety line to a Roann fire truck and armed with a life jacket.

When Rutledge arrived at the car, he noticed water up to the steering wheel.

Rutledge spoke to Winters and realized he was cold and his arms and legs were weak.

Rutledge was able to put a life jacket on Winters and secure him to the safety line.

While Rutledge was pulling Winters to safety, the safety line broke and Winters was unable to stand. Rutledge had to drag him to dry land.

Winters was treated and released at the scene by Roann paramedics.

The incident is still under investigation.