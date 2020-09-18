Roadway safety encouraged during harvest season

INDIANA (WOWO): Harvest season is almost here, and the Indiana Department of Agriculture is asking Hoosier drivers to be on the lookout for farm equipment.

According to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018 farm equipment vehicles were involved in 98 crashes across the U.S., two of which were fatal.

Farm equipment must have the national designated slow-moving vehicle sign, a red triangle-shaped reflector, to warn approaching drivers to slow down. These vehicles often travel at speeds no higher than 25 mph.

Farm equipment during harvest season could include tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks.

When attempting to pass farm equipment, drivers are encouraged to look for oncoming traffic, don’t tailgate and pass only in passing zones.