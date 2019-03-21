Road work to close portion of Hillegas for 8 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you use Hillegas Road to cross over Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne, you’ll need to find another route soon.

Starting April 1st, Hillegas Road will be closed between Leesburg and Goshen Roads for about 8 months, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation, for a $5.8-million overpass construction project.

Drivers may also see overnight lane restrictions or scheduled rolling slow-downs on I-69, between mile markers 308 and 310 to accommodate for the bridge work.

At some point, the West Coliseum Blvd. connection to Hillegas will also be rebuilt, most likely during mid-summer.

