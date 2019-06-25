“Road Rage” attacker to be released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who was sentenced to a year in prison last week over a road rage incident will be released today.

Last Friday, a jury found 28-year-old Brandon Cook guilty of misdemeanor battery but not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the August 2018 incident that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.

Police say Cook pulled his vehicle over on US 30 near Goshen Road, walked over to Orlando Fernandez’s car, and punched him repeatedly. The Allen County Coroner reports the attack prompted a fatal heart attack, and Fernandez’s death was ruled a homicide.

With the misdemeanor conviction Cook was sentenced to a year in prison, but he will be credited for time served and released.