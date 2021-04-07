Road project to close busy intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Part of a busy Fort Wayne roadway will be closed for a full week starting Monday.

Westbound traffic on Trier Road will be closed at the intersection of Maplecrest Road from April 12th until April 19th for an ongoing road improvement project. The City says the last phase of the $6.7-million, 14-block Maplecrest Road Improvement Project will enhance safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in an area with a daily vehicle count of over 19,000 vehicles.

Eighty percent of the road and streetscape improvements are federally funded, with the rest coming from the City’s Public Works budget.