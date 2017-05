A closure is scheduled in DeKalb County due to culvert repairs.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 101 will be closed between County Roads 62 and 64 beginning May 15 for up to 90 calendar days. The official detour is State Road 37 to Ohio 2 to Ohio 18 to State Road 8.

Those who live or work in the area will be able to access their homes and businesses for the duration of the roadwork.

State Road 101 is expected to reopen completely by the middle of August.