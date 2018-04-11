Riverfront projects taking shape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Visible progress is being made on the first phase of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Development project.

Crews have been working on the north and south banks of the St. Marys River to build Promenade Park, which will include an elevated boardwalk and a pavilion for entertainment and events.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s excited to see the final product:

“We’ve got growing pains, we know that we’ve got to get through construction, but we know that when we get done we’re going to have a great facility here.”

Everything should be ready for the public to enjoy by the summer of 2019.