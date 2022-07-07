River Excursions Events Part of Three Rivers Festival Cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the concerns of flooding from the heavy rains witnessed this week across Fort Wayne are prevalent, officials from the Three Rivers Festival have chosen to cancel one of its events on the river. The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors made the announcement Wednesday that its River Excursions for the 2022 festival have been cancelled. The decision was made because of high water levels on the river due to the heavy rainfall in the past few days. Officials cited that the increased height and speed of the river have left conditions unsafe, although they were excited to see the popular event return. The 53rd Three Rivers Festival kicks off this Friday, July 8th at 11 A.M. in Junk Food Alley with a ribbon cutting ceremony. All other events will continue as planned.