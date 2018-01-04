Rise’n Roll to open Warsaw location on January 12

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Rise’n Roll’s Warsaw location will hold a Grand Opening on January 12.

Warsaw residents have been awaiting the arrival of the bakery so they can get their fix of the popular Indiana-based donuts.

The shop will be where the Angelo’s Pizza used to be located off of S.R. 15 north of U.S. 30.

Rise’n Roll was recently voted best donuts in America by Dawn Foods Magazine. Their cinnamon caramel donut will be the official donut of National Donut Day on June 6.

Judging by the reaction of listeners on our sister station, News Now Warsaw, the addition of Rise’n Roll in Warsaw will be a welcome one.