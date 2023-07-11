Right to Life of Northeast Indiana announces annual banquet keynote speaker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Right to Life of Northeast Indiana announced on Tuesday that Dr. Ben Carson will be the keynote speaker for their annual banquet this year.

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana describes Dr. Carson as an award winning surgeon, humanitarian, author of 9 books, and an ardent pro-life supporter.

This year’s banquet takes place on October 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and available at www.ichooselife.org/banquet or by contacting the Right to Life office at (260) 471-1849.