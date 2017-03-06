Richards sentenced to 190 years for triple homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2016 triple-murder.

Artavius Richards was sentenced Monday to 190 years in prison for his role in the killings of 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam Kamel Mekki and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab on East Lewis Street in February 2016, in what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

A jury found Richards guilty of all three counts of murder last month. Witness testimony says Richards’ co-defendant, Darrell McDaniel, fired the first shot as an accident, and then Richards made sure all three men were dead so there wouldn’t be any witnesses.

McDaniel’s trial is set to start this month.