Ric Flair booted from Fort Wayne restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pro-wrestling legend got the boot from a Fort Wayne restaurant Sunday night.

Ric Flair is a 16-time world champion and has wrestled for every major wrestling organization, including World Wrestling Entertainment, and was in town Sunday for an independent wrestling show at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Indy Star reports after the show Flair went to The Deck at the Gas House Restaurant and allegedly insulted one of the bartenders.

People at the restaurant reported on Twitter that Flair had only been there five minutes before being “counted out,” so to speak.