Rhoades issues guidance for Catholics on COVID vaccines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Catholic Church leaders have released guidance on the coronavirus vaccines after questions about their development popped up.

Specifically, the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is causing some concern among believers, because it was developed, tested, and is produced with what Church leaders call “abortion-derived cell lines.”

The company asserts that no fetal tissue is used in the production of the vaccine.

Either way, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese released a statement encouraging Catholics to choose the Pfizer or Moderna versions of the vaccine if they’re available, but if not, taking the Johnson & Johnson version is “morally acceptable.”

Read the full letter here.