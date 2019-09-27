RFA Sets EPA Straight on U.S. Ethanol Demand

The Renewable Fuels Association sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding its testimony before the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

The letter had a lot to say about the real impacts of small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuels Standard.

The letter followed EPA assertion that there is “zero evidence” that the waivers are negatively impacting ethanol producers.

“In light of our August letter and the continued evidence of deterioration in the ethanol market, we were disappointed to hear you make similar claims about the impact of the small refinery exemptions,” says RFA CEO Geoff Cooper to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Several statements made during the hearing about ethanol supply and demand are inconsistent with government data and market intelligence. I write today to challenge your statements on the impact of exemptions and provide additional information.”

Wheeler told the committee that ethanol production and consumption is “on the rise.”

Data from the Department of Energy and even the EPA itself tell a different story.