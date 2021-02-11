RFA Releases 2020 Reports on Ethanol, Distillers Grains Exports

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) this week released two reports summarizing 2020 U.S. ethanol and distillers grains export and import data.

The reports show exports continue to be a major demand driver, as they approached $5 billion in 2020.

The export/import trade summary provides data on U.S. ethanol exports, highlighting the fact that more than 1.3 billion gallons, 10 percent of the ethanol produced in the U.S., were exported in 2020.

While this is nine percent lower than 2019, it remains the fourth largest export volume in history. This ethanol, valued at $2.3 billion, was shipped to 90 countries on six continents.

Canada was the top export destination, taking in nearly a quarter of U.S. ethanol exports, followed by Brazil and India.

The second report covers U.S. exports of distillers grains, which totaled 10.9 million metric tons in 2020, a slight improvement on 2019 and the seventh straight year exceeding ten million metric tons.

U.S. distillers grains exports had an aggregate value of $2.33 billion in 2020, the fifth-highest on record.