Rezoning approved for Cedar Creek Golf Club

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioners approved rezoning plans for Cedar Creek Golf Club Friday morning.

The developer, Rodger Delagrange, wants to construct 120 homes on the property, located at 10000 Garman Road in Leo, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

On Friday, Allen County Commissioners approved the rezoning plans with a 3-0 vote, allowing for 115 acres of land to be turned from a golf course into space for residential properties.

The golf course will remain intact through October 2018, then a 15-month construction project will begin that is expected to wrap-up by fall of 2019.

The prices of homes constructed on the property will range from $300,000 to $1 million.