Rexnord workers meet with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Workers that are set to lose their jobs this year at Rexnord met with Governor Eric Holcomb Thursday, as they still hold out hope that they might be able to save their jobs.

The governor met privately with workers and union representatives. He told them that he could not stop the company from moving over 300 jobs to Texas and Mexico, but he would do everything he could to help them find new jobs.

Although the news is not what workers had hoped to hear many said they remain optimistic. “Hopeful, but I’m grabbing at the last straw,” said Don Zering. “I’m glad he met with us, and we were able to do this before they start taking more stuff out of there.”

Layoffs have already started at Rexnord’s facility on the west side of Indianapolis. President Donald Trump was able to save a large number of Carrier jobs before he was sworn in and also said that he would make an effort to save jobs at Rexnord as well, but so far nothing has been done in that aspect.

