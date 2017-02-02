Rexnord employees of USW LU 1999 to deliver petition to Holcomb’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Thursday afternoon, employees of Rexnord and members of United Steelworkers Local 1999, will hand deliver a petition to Governor Eric Holcomb’s office asking for his help to keep more than 300 jobs in Indianapolis.

Rexnord is shutting down the plant on the west side of Indianapolis and moving the facility along with roughly 350 jobs to Monterrey, Mexico. Rexnord announced their plan to move its operations to Mexico in October 2016 and the decision was made final in November 2016.

The plant has been in Indianapolis for 100 years.

The Rexnord employees of USW LU 1999 and community supporters are hoping their petition will help protect the Indianapolis jobs. They will deliver the petition at 2 p.m., to the Indiana Statehouse.

