Residents warned of fire hazards today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a Red Flag Warning today.

That’s a term meteorologists use for a day where any outdoor fires can spread quickly, so you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning at all. The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana says the warning is in effect from noon until 8pm, for all of northeast Indiana, and parts of southern Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Dry existing conditions, temperatures expected near 80, and wind gusts from the southwest that could get up to 30mph are all factors in the warning.