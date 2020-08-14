Residents say they were targeted over “Blue Lives Matter” stance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple of Fort Wayne families say their properties were vandalized this week over their support for police officers.

Ben Williams tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 his house was egged and his car was vandalized over a “Blue Lives Matter” flag he flies in front of his house in Indian Village.

“The back of my car was covered in gay pride stickers with BLM scratched into them,” Williams said. “When I got home, I realized they had taken my blue lives American flag and sprayed it with black spray paint, they spray painted my sidewalk and my driveway, and they egged my house.”

Neighbor Gina York says she was also targeted.

“They egged my dad’s truck,” she said. “That’s an heirloom to me, why are you messing with something that (doesn’t) belong to you.”

York has filed a police report; Williams says he forgives whoever is responsible and would’ve rather had a discussion with them to talk out their differences.