Residents offer input on next steps of Riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large group turned out for a public input session on the next phases of Fort Wayne’s riverfront development last night.

Residents gathered at the Grand Wayne Center to hear about progress being made to design the riverfront beyond Promenade Park, which opens in June.

The next steps include the creation of a comprehensive riverfront neighborhood master plan, analysis and recommendations for infrastructure to serve new private development and manage the floodway, and schematic designs and construction documents for further public improvements along the rivers’ edge.

Representatives from the project’s design firm, the David Rubin Land Collective, say they’ll take the input they received last night and apply it to the design plan.