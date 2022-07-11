Residents asked to call 311 for July 5th storm debris collection

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release): Those residents impacted by the July 5th storm who have tree debris that they’d like collected are asked to call 311 by the end of the workday Friday, July 15. After residents have called 311 and submitted their address, City of Fort Wayne and contracted crews will collect the debris as soon as possible. Please set the tree debris out at the curb. It will take several weeks for all of the debris from the July 5th storm to be collected.

Those residents who have the means to transport their tree debris are encouraged to continue using the drop-off sites that have been established:

The City’s Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. for tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas. (City Utilities is waiving the fees at the Biosolids Facility.)

Republic Services is also accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill, 6231 MacBeth Rd.

City crews will continue to collect debris in the Waynedale and Aboite areas impacted by the June 27th storm.