Resident and their pet escape Sunday afternoon house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An occupant and their pet are safe after evacuating their burning home on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a home in the 2500 block of Dodge Avenue for a house fire. Once they arrived, they noticed the fire coming from the roof of the home.

Fire crews noticed heavy fire in the attic of the building so they knocked out some of the ceiling so they could put out the fire.

The house suffered heavy damage to the attic and the living room.

Both the resident and their pet were able to evacuate the fire before firefighters arrived.